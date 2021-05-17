Home Sweet Home Ministries opens renovated food co-op

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A twin cities non-profit reopened its newly remodeled food pantry after nearly six months of work.

Monday, Home Sweet Home Ministries opened the new and improved Bread for Life Food Co-Op. It’s been around for eight years but was previously operating in the basement of the shelter off of Oakland Avenue.

The co-op’s ribbon cutting took place with the McLean County Chamber of Commerce, State Rep. Dan Brady and Bloomington city leaders.

The former Mission Mart Thrift Store has been turned into a physical location for one of the non-profit’s core services.

Samantha Williams, the resource coordinator for the food co-op, said the new building offers many benefits.

“Everyday we give people the opportunity to come in here and showcase their gifts in helping us restore and maintain this great space and in return, they get to take what they need,” Williams said. “We’re hoping to give them a more dignifying experience in being able to provide for their families and their own communities.”

She hopes moving out of the cellar brings more awareness to the co-op and allows more people to take advantage of its services.