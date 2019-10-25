Home Sweet Home Ministries plans to help 2,500 families

BLOOMINGTON, Ill.– Home Sweet Home Ministries and Midwest Food Bank will be making a difference for 2,500 homes this year.

The annual Give Thanks campaign plans to collect turkeys and other Thanksgiving food items.

“We invite the community to join us in making a difference for 2,500 households in need this Thanksgiving. By helping with something as simple as a nourishing meal, we provide a reason for someone else to be thankful,” Tara Ingham, Midwest Food Bank’s Executive Director said.

The community is encouraged to stop by Hy-Vee or Schnucks locations to donate a turkey or meal bags.

Home Sweet Home Ministries, located at 303 East Oakland Avenue in Blooming or The Midwest Food Bank, located at 2301 Warehouse Drive in Normal will also accept drop-off donations.

Distribution days for families to pick up meal boxes will be:

-November 23rd: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

-November 25th: 2 p.m.-6 p.m.

During distribution, volunteers will participate in a drive-through style system. Families will not be able to walk-in. Individuals are asked to bring a photo I.D. to register for a meal box on either distribution day.