Home Sweet Home Ministries receives $75,000 grant to re-design food co-op

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Home Sweet Home Ministries in Bloomington received a grant of $75,000 to re-locate one of its major programs.

The money is being used to redesign the Bread for Life Food Co-Op, a program for those who lack access to healthy foods.

Chief Executive Officer Matt Burgess said the money comes to them thanks to the John M. Scott Healthcare Commission. Scott was a former Illinois Supreme Court justice whose mission was to influence the health and well-being of low-income residents of McLean County.

Burgess said this amount of money allows the non-profit to move the food co-op into the site of the former Mission Mart Thrift Store next door.

“We can move our food co-op up out of the basement and into this bigger, better space so that we can show case this program, this service and really expand the availability of this service to the community,” Burgess said.

Burgess said this is a much larger location and hopes the program grows as the location grows.

“This is a service that we offer that we think is very valuable and very well-received,” Burgess said. “We’re happy to expand its availability by bringing it into this better space, hopefully attracting new members to the co-op so that they can benefit from the food and services we offer through it.”

Burgess said he’s grateful for the grant, and is glad people realize the great work the non-profit does in the community.

Approximately 300 people currently utilize the Bread for Life Food Co-Op.