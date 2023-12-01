MCLEAN, Ill. (WMBD) — A home is a total loss after a house fire near Spencer and Main Street in McLean on Friday.

According to a Mt. Hope-Funks Grove Fire Department news release, firefighters were dispatched to the structure fire at approximately 3:13 a.m.

When crews arrived on the scene, they observed fire on the east side of the home, and flames coming through the roof. Part of the roof of the rear bedroom collapsed during the fire. The fire was under control within 30 minutes.

The home’s single resident escaped before firefighters arrived, and was transported to a local hospital due to smoke inhalation.

Randolph Township, Allin Township and Atlanta Fire Departments all responded to this incident, as well as the Illinois State Fire Marshals Office, the Villiage of McLean Public Works Superintendent and Ameren Illinois.

The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time. There is currently no estimate on the total amount of damages the fire caused.