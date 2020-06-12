‘Homecoming Cinderella’ cancer in remission; now looking forward to becoming a nurse

HAVANA, Ill. (WMBD) — In 2018, Halicyn Minor was thrilled to get to go to her homecoming at Havana High School.

But it didn’t come without its hurdles.

Halicyn was battling cancer, but her family and nurses made a plan to ensure she had the best homecoming experience possible.

A blue dress, “glass slippers,” makeup, and a blonde wig had Halicyn looking like a real-life Cinderella.

We’re happy to share the good news now, Halicyn’s cancer is in remission and she’s coming up on one year of no cancer treatments.

“I haven’t had any treatment since July 3rd of last year. Coming up on 1 year of no treatments at all,” Halicyn said.

She’s now hoping to use her journey in the hospital as motivation to give back to others by serving them in the healthcare field one day.

“I’m thinking of doing nursing. I’m just so grateful that I’m able to be back in school, be back with all my friends, and be free again rather than being in the hospital all the time,” Minor said. “Before my journey, I was like ‘I could not be a nurse, there’s no way I could do that. But after going through it, and seeing what my nurses did for me, how I connected with them, and how much I love them. It really inspired me to want to do that when I’m older.”

Halicyn still gets checkups every three months.

“We don’t really say ‘you’re free,’ we just say ‘I’m good, I’m stable, I’m doing well,” Halicyn said.

Her mother, Nicole, said she’s thankful her daughter is doing much better.

“We’re really happy with the way things are. Like Halli said, she hasn’t been given the ‘no evidence of disease,’ that’s what everyone wants to know. But her cancer is in remission. She gets scans every 3 months, they monitor her every three months but she’s doing very well and we’re really happy about that,” Nicole said.

She’s now going into her junior year of high school and is enjoying being on the cheer and dance team. She recently got her driver’s license.

She says doing school online this past spring wasn’t too difficult for her because she was used to getting all her work done while in the hospital.