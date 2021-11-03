Homefield Energy donates 23 trees planted near Peoria Civic Center

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — There are 23 new trees planted outside of the Peoria Civic Center in downtown Peoria.

It’s through a partnership with the Civic Center and it’s energy supplier, Homefield Energy, which is owned by Vistra. On Tuesday, eight different species were planted through the ‘Vistra Trees for Growth’ program. Since 2002, the program has planted about 300,000 trees.

Leaders said the variety helps with plant diversity and prevents potential loss due to invasive species. Kimberly Hilley, the community affairs manager for Homefield, said the donation is important and gives back for years to come.

“We’re so excited to be able to come out and plant these trees,” said Hilley. “I like to think of it like these trees will be establishing roots here and these trees will be able to grow for years and years to come, they will be growing together along with the Peoria Civic Center.