Homeless man dies from cold exposure

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A man living out of his car died from cold exposure in Peoria on Thursday.

Peoria County Jamie Harwood said 64-year-old Michael T. Balicki, reportedly homeless, died from hypothermia. Balicki was found unresponsive in his car and covered in blankets by officers from the Peoria Police Department in the Walmart parking lot at 3315 N. University St.

A bystander called the PPD at around 12:40 p.m. Thursday, who noted a vehicle covered in snow sitting in the parking lot.

Harwood said autopsy results showed there was no evidence of trauma, injury, or foul play. He said the temperature at the time of the call was 12 degrees.

The PPD is continuing to investigate.