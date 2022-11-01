Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A homeless man who was arrested on nine charges for hijacking a vehicle last month has been indicted on only one charge.

Cameron Camper, 21, was indicted Tuesday on one count of aggravated vehicular hijacking for an incident that occurred on Oct. 18.

According to the bill of indictment, Camper knowingly took a motor vehicle by use of force or threats, while carrying a BB gun, which is considered a dangerous weapon.

Other charges against Camper were dropped. He is set to appear in court for arraignment on Nov. 10 at 1:15 p.m.