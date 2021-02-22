Homeless Peoria man sentenced to 15 years after using police wifi to download child pornography

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A homeless Peoria man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison after using a wifi connection from the Peoria Police Department to download child pornography.

A report from the Illinois Department of Justice shows Nicky McDonald, 61, was homeless and living at the Peoria Rescue Mission at the time of the offense.

The rescue mission is located at 601 SW Adams Street, across from the Peoria Police Department. According to the report, McDonald admitted that he used a wifi connection from the Peoria Police Department to obtain the child pornography on his cellphone.

At the time of the crimes, which was in August 2019, McDonald was required to register as a sex offender under Illinois law after pleading guilty in 1993 to aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a minor in Edgar County, IL.

McDonald was also convicted of attempted aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a minor in Edgar County, Ill., in 1997.

McDonald is still in Peoria County custody since he was arrested and charged in October 2019. The judge ordered once McDonald completes his prison sentence, he is to be supervised for life.