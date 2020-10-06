Homeless single mother fighting for daughter with disabilities, looking for job, place to live

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Defying the odds, a Central Illinois mom is fighting to stay strong, and she said her daughter is her motivation.

“She pretty much had a 10 percent chance to live. That’s what doctors told me, she’s gonna be 7 this month, she’s doing pretty well,” said Brianna Lankford as she sat in her temporary home — a hotel in Pekin.

Lankford is a single mother trying to make ends meet while caring for a child with severe disabilities.

Her daughter, Camilla, turns 7-years-old this month. Camilla is battling a rare disorder called Trisomy 18 — also known as Edward’s Syndrome.

Now she’s facing the challenge of navigating a pandemic with no income and a lack of access to childcare.

“I’m not able to work. How am I supposed to support my daughter? There’s no schooling for her, no daycare. I have to keep her in the house to keep her safe. I can’t do what normal people can do,” Lankford said.

A year ago, Brianna was in a very similar situation. She was homeless and didn’t know what to do.

“My daughter got really sick for two weeks, I couldn’t work, and I knew I wouldn’t be able to afford my rent. As a responsible adult, I tried to look for something cheaper and moved out of my residence thinking I’d find something in time, so I was forced to move hotel-to-hotel, the cheapest I could find. I had reached out to the Journal Star, they took my story, and I was able to raise a good amount of money from my daughter’s GoFundMe,” Lankford said.

She got back on her feet. She got a job and a place to live, but then the pandemic hit and now she’s back to square one.

“I’ve been back again staying at hotels, trying to find something cheaper,” Lankford said.

Roadblock after roadblock, Brianna has been trying to find a way to work and get childcare for her daughter Camilla, but with a health pandemic going on and being laid off due to COVID-19, she said it’s been impossible.

“They’re saying it doesn’t affect children, but I have a disabled child. Her immune system is even more suppressed,” she said.

Camilla turns 7-years-old this month, but Brianna said she has the mind of a 6-month-old.

“She has seizure disorder, she’s fed with a G tube, and also has hydrocephalus,” Lankford said.

Brianna isn’t letting the trials slow her down.

“I have to stay positive for my daughter. She’s all I have. She needs all the love and support going forward,” she said.

Now she wants to use her story to give encouragement to other families.

“I can’t look at it as ‘I’m the only one facing this challenge,’ there are other families with children who are going through this,” Lankford said. “My goal is to find a cheaper apartment, get my own place, and to just financially know I have enough money to budget for a month, two months, just going forward.”

Lankford said she wants to get back to work, and if anyone is hiring employees who can work-from-home, it would help her immensely.

There is still a GoFundMe available online to help Brianna and Camilla, you can find that link here.

If anyone has job openings or knows of someone who is looking for people to work-from-home, you can reach out to Matt Sheehan TV or via email to make the connection between you and Brianna.