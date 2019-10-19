Homeless veterans receive supplies and support before winter

PEORIA, Ill. — With winter just a few weeks away, many are buying new coats or gloves, but not everyone has that luxury.

On Saturday, hundreds of homeless veterans were given cold weather items, so that they’d be prepared for winter.

“We hope it means a lot to them,” said Don Johnson, CEO Goodwill Industries of Central Illinois.

The annual Stand Down event supports homeless vets, helping them stay warm as temperatures drop.

“Veterans that need help, help and support, still in our area,” said Johnson.

And veterans appreciate it.

“It means very much. You know, for the people that come out and take their time to help us veterans, it means a whole lot,” said Will Bowen, a Marine Corps veteran.

Not only could people pick out new and gently used winter gear, they also received medical services, educational workshops, and food.

“When winter comes on, it’s pretty important to have those things,” said Johnson.

For some veterans, support and friendship means the most at events like this.

“Comraderie. Just to see my fellow brothers down here once a year, that’s what it does for me,” said Bowen.