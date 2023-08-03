PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Phoenix Community Development Services is in the process of building Madison III apartments on 206 NE Madison Ave that will serve disabled homeless youth from the ages of 18-24.

On Thursday morning, Phoenix team members and other community leaders had a topping-off ceremony, signing a truss that was raised and lowered onto the building.

There will be 16 units in the new apartment complex which will be dedicated to vulnerable homeless youth in the four-county area of Peoria, Woodford, Tazewell, and Fulton counties.

Phoenix CEO Christine Kahl said this is a good first step in solving the homelessness problem in central Illinois.

“This is definitely a population that’s got a large unmet need, and so 16 units is only going to scratch the surface, but right now there are no units dedicated to this population in our community,” Kahl said.

Home for All Continuum of Care executive director Kate Green also attended the ceremony and talked about the homeless problem in the four-county region.

“Over 400 folks who are seeking permanent housing resources, they’re either unsheltered or in the streets, in tents, in encampments, abandoned buildings, and don’t have access to those basic needs that meet that sheltering they need to have,” Green said.

The new apartment project received around $6.5 million in funding from the Illinois Housing Development Authority, as well as city grants. Kahl also spoke from personal experience on why this housing is so important.

“Just having three children with special needs, I just firmly believe housing is a human right, and that people with special needs don’t need to live in institutions in this country, and so that’s part of what this housing creates, an opportunity for someone to live independent of an institution,” Kahl said.

Madison III apartments is a four-story building that, in addition to the 16 units, will have tenant amenities such as a youth activity collaborative arts studio. Additional partners on the project include Core Construction and the Lightengale Group.