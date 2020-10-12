Homeowner talks burglar out of house Sunday evening

WEST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A homeowner in West Peoria talked a burglar out of their residence Sunday night.



Police said the incident took place at 2425 Kellogg Ave. The homeowner found the intruder in the kitchen of the residence and had them at gunpoint. They managed to talk the burglar out of the house.



The burglar fled the scene heading northwest when deputies arrived.



A Peoria Police Department K-9 unit attempted to track the suspect. At this time, local police are still looking for the suspect.

This developing story will be updated when more information becomes available.

