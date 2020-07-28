Homeowners upset Dollar General being built right outside of neighborhood

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Homeowners in an East Peoria neighborhood, Brentwood, are frustrated by a business being built right at their front doors.

A Dollar General, the proposed business, is set to be up and ready to go in the next 3-4 months.

Brentwood homeowners, who say the neighborhood has at least 200 homes within it, reached out to WMBD saying they have two main concerns in mind.

Safety for children, and traffic coming through the neighborhood.

“It’s better to have the sign there, Brentwood Subdivision. But now it’s going to be ‘turn at the Dollar General’ instead,” Rich Knutson said laughing.

Five neighbors tell WMBD they recently had a rude awakening.

“We never heard anything about this Dollar General coming in until they started turning dirt last week for it,” said Dan Dolan who lives nearby.

“We never heard we never knew it was gonna happen until the bulldozers started coming. I thought maybe they’d have a town hall meeting or something to get our opinion, but that didn’t happen,” Knutson said.

The main concerns Dan and other neighbors have?

“I’m afraid for the kids getting hit by a car, because nobody knows. You drive in here, you don’t know it’s one way in one way out,” said Vicki Hatfield, who has lived in Brentwood for 27 years.

Just right down the road is a school, Don D. Schute Elementary School. Hatfield says just Monday morning she saw multiple kids walking their dog, something very common on Briarbrook Rd.

“Kids ride their bikes to school, kids walk to school. This morning there were two little kids walking their dog. There’s one way in this subdivision and one way out and that’s gonna impact the children more than the adults,” she said.

Laurie Whitaker has lived in Brentwood for 20 years. She says another concern is the unnecessary traffic coming into the neighborhood.

“We just want to make sure our neighborhood stays safe and we have the right people coming in and out,” Whitaker said.

Dolan agreed.

“We already have too much traffic in here. There’s already been robberies up the road at the new Twist. Putting in a Dollar General here is only going to bring more of that kind of trouble is how we feel in the neighborhood,” he said.

But the traffic issue doesn’t just impact the neighborhood, neighbors said. It also impacts Springfield Road.

“You’re gonna have bottlenecks here because of the split street there,” Knutson said.

“It causes a lot of traffic problems when the school buses are coming in. In the winter, there’s a lane when you enter this subdivision, when it snows and gets icy, the buses coming in and out make it awful,” Hatfield said. “It’s really treacherous. If you really look at the angle, we’re on a curve and an incline. Semis are now gonna be coming in, if they make the wrong turn, the semis are gonna be coming through one of the two neighborhoods.”

Dolan said every person he’s talked to does not want the project to continue.

“I’ve spoken with over 100 neighbors at this point and all of them have signed my petition to not have the Dollar General come into this neighborhood,” Dolan said.

Dolan’s petitions

But according to Ty Livingston, East Peoria’s Director of Planning and Community Development, the project will be done in 3-4 months.

He says Dollar General has gone through all the proper channels, adding the nation-wide chain has agreed to make some additional changes.

“They are agreeing to put in sidewalks. they’re also putting a privacy fence along the east side of the property, which is facing out into the field but it’s facing the neighborhood,” Livingston said. “”We looked at things like lighting. Typical for these stores they put what’s called ‘Wall Packs’ around the perimeter of the store which just blasts light out. We’ve asked they are going to do something that’s a down-firing light that keeps the light on the property.”

Livingston said because the commercial zoning has been in place on the property for at least 29 years, the City didn’t have to hold a public hearing.

He says there will be entrances into the business both on Briarbrook and Harris roads.

Dolan said everyone who lives in the neighborhood has plenty of nearby grocery options to choose from, and they don’t need another.

“If you head down Springfield Road, you can get groceries at Kroger. If you need hot dog buns, you can run to the new Twist. The Phillips 66, the Casey’s or you can head up to Morton and head to the Kroger or Wal-Mart over there. We have a Target and a Wal-Mart in the Levee District in East Peoria,” Dolan said.

Another worry homeowners have is that their property values are going to go down.

“It’s not gonna be good for anybody in this neighborhood as far as how our property values go or the amount of congestion we already have in the neighborhood. It’s going to be a real safety hazard,” Dolan said.

“We figured maybe a gas station or something like that, which would be better. What happens if this place goes under? Then there’s an empty building sitting there,” Rich Knutson said.

Livingston said he can’t guarantee property values won’t decline, but he says it’s possible no change will occur, or that property values will actually increase.

“Typically in these cases when you have development that occurs, property values are typically not impacted or they’re bolstered by that. That development is an indication of a thriving community,” Livingston said.

Livingston said the two entrances to the Dollar General will be on two different roads. One on Briarbrook, the other on Harris Road.

“Getting an entrance right onto Springfield road would’ve created a situation where you have Briarbrook, this entrance, and then Harris which is not an ideal situation. You already have a curve there. The goal with the development when Dollar General came to the City, they said we’d like to push the entrances as far away from that conflict at Springfield Road and push it down. The building is going to face Harris and then the entrance is going to be the furthest east of the property. Then there’s going to be a second entrance on Briarbrook. But it’s also on the far side of the property,” Livingston said.

Livingston tells WMBD the property is privately owned by Walt Smith.

Dollar General sent the following statement to WMBD.

Hi Matt, Thanks for reaching out! Dollar General is currently under construction on a new location at 2801 Springfield Road in East Peoria, Illinois. At this time, a store opening is slated for fall 2020, but understand that construction progress may alter this date. Please feel free to check back with us on a periodical basis for updates. Our customers are at the center of all that we do, and meeting customers’ needs is Dollar General’s top priority when choosing store locations. In selecting store sites, we take a number of factors into consideration, carefully evaluating each potential new store location to ensure we can continue to meet our customers’ price, value and selection needs. We further strive to provide convenience for customers who may not have affordable nearby retail options. The store will employ approximately 6-10 employees, depending on the individual needs of the store. Anyone interested in joining one of America’s fastest-growing retailers with competitive wages and benefits, world-class training and development and the ability to further their career through our growing organization may apply for available positions online at www.dollargeneral.com/careers. Dollar General sells quality, name-brand and private brand merchandise such as foods, health and beauty products, home cleaning supplies, housewares, stationery, seasonal items and basic clothing. In addition to high quality private brands, Dollar General sells products from America’s most-trusted brands such as Clorox, Procter & Gamble, Kimberly-Clark, Unilever, Kellogg’s, General Mills, Nabisco, Hanes, PepsiCo and Coca-Cola. Dollar General gives its customers more than everyday low prices on merchandise as part of its mission of Serving Others. Dollar General is deeply involved in the communities it serves and is an ardent supporter of literacy and education through the Dollar General Literacy Foundation, which awards grants each year to nonprofit organizations, schools and libraries within a 15-mile radius of a Dollar General store or distribution center to support adult, family, summer and youth literacy programs. Since its inception in 1993, the DGLF has awarded more than $182 million in grants to nonprofit organizations, helping more than 11 million individuals take their first steps toward literacy or continued education. For more information about the Dollar General Literacy Foundation and its grant programs, visit www.dgliteracy.com. Angela Petkovic | Public Relations | Dollar General Corporation

Livingston said as of this point, there is no plan to create a stoplight on Springfield Road leading into the Dollar General. He said while there are no plans now, this could potentially lead to future development in the surrounding area. He added Dollar General hired their own crews to do the construction, which Dan Dolan said should have been done by local workers.