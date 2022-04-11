BLOOMINGTON-NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Bloomington-Normal will recognize America’s Gold Star Families, families who have had a loved one die in service for the United States, beginning this Memorial Day.

Frances Maddox, whose son Sgt. Anthony Maddox lost his life in Afghanistan, will be leading the inaugural Hometown Heroes Banner Program in Bloomington-Normal.

It will recognize local active duty fallen or missing-in-action military service members, by displaying banners for the fallen across Bloomington-Normal.

“With this program, we will be placing banners along main street, from division street north and south, into the City of Bloomington, as well as the Town of Normal, to recognize our fallen heroes,” said Frances Maddox.

Maddox said the banners will have the name of the fallen, along with their rank, branch of service, dates of service, and picture.

Bloomington-Normal America’s Gold Star Families or family members of someone who has died in service for the country can apply for a banner, at the America’s Gold Star Families website, under the tab ‘What We Do.’

The banners will be on display from Memorial Day to Veterans Day, with a banner dedication taking place on Memorial Day, in Bloomington’s Miller Park.