PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — So far, in 2022, the Peoria Police Department has seen more arrests and fewer homicides than in 2021.

According to information provided by Peoria police, there have been 24 homicides as of Nov. 21. Less than the record-setting 33 homicides of 2021.

Of the homicides in 2022, 20 were killed by gunshots and four of the victims were juveniles. This is compared to the 27 killed by gunshots and the eight juveniles killed in 2021.

There has currently been a total of 102 gunshot victims in Peoria in 2022 so far. 24 of those gunshot victims were juveniles. This is compared to the 143 gunshot victims, 27 of which were juveniles, in 2021.

The total number of arrests has gone up in 2022 compared to 2021.

According to Peoria police, as of Nov. 21, there have been a total of 1013 adults arrested and 105 juveniles arrested in 2022. This is compared to 898 adults and 66 juveniles arrested in 2021.

The majority of the arrests were related to domestic incidents, including 716 adults and 60 juveniles arrested for domestic incidents.

The second most common cause for arrests was weapon-related offenses, with 197 adults and 28 juveniles arrested for weapon offenses.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Peoria Police Department at (309) 673-4521, tip411 (anonymously), or Crime Stoppers (anonymously) at (309) 673-9000.