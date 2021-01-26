Honorary street naming for Bishop Fulton Sheen scheduled for Feb. 4

FILE – This Oct. 26, 1966 file photo shows Bishop Fulton J. Sheen in his office at the Propagation of Faith in New York. Sheen, who before his death in 1979 was famous for his radio and TV preaching, had been scheduled to be beatified _ the last step before sainthood _ in a ceremony in Peoria on Dec. 21, 2019. However, the Vatican recently took the rare step of indefinitely postponing the ceremony at the request of the Rochester diocese, which said more time was needed for further investigations. (AP Photo/Eddie Adams)

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — An honorary street naming for Bishop Fulton Sheen will take place in Peoria next week.

The ceremony will be held at the Cathedral of Saint Mary of the Immaculate Conception, located at 607 Northeast Madison Street, on Thursday, Feb. 4 at 11:30 a.m.

The ceremony is open to the public and will feature Msgr. Stanley Deptula, Mayor Jim Ardis, Councilman Sid Ruckriegel, Bishop Lou Tylka, and Bishop Daniel Jenky.

After the program, there will be a ceremonial blessing of the street signs.

“It is an honor for us to recognize Fulton Sheen and look forward to his eventual canonization. People will come from all over the world to visit his burial place at St. Mary’s Cathedral,” said Peoria Mayor Jim Ardis.

COVID-19 mitigations will be in place, and the public is asked to wear facemasks as well as follow social distancing protocols.

Fulton John Sheen was born on May 8,1895 in El Paso, Illinois and baptized Peter John in St. Mary’s Church, but would later be recognized as Fulton, after his mother’s maiden name.

He later served as an altar boy at St. Mary’s Cathedral.

Upon entering St. Paul’s Seminary in Minnesota, he was ordained a priest in 1919 in the Peoria Cathedral.

Father Sheen went on to become Archbishop Fulton John Sheen, a universally popular evangelist, radio/TV personality, writer, and missionary. He is most known for his television series, “Life is Worth Living”, which had a viewing audience of more than 30 million people.

Archbishop Fulton John Sheen passed away on Dec. 9, 1979, in his private chapel in his Manhattan apartment.

In 2002, Bishop Daniel Jenky, CSC, of the Diocese of Peoria, IL officially opened the cause for Sheen’s beatification and canonization.