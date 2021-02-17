Honoring Black History – A brief history of Miller Parks segregated beaches

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — “This was the only place we could go, we couldn’t go over there *points* We’d sit out here and play cards, throw the ball back and forth”

The history of racism, and segregation, often swept under the rug.

“We have always struggled with racial equality in this country, from its very founding. And communities like Bloomington play a role in that story,” said Bill Kemp, librarian with the McLean County Museum of History.

Henry Gay Sr. is 96 years old. He says 1925 feels like yesterday, segregation and prejudice, all over Central Illinois.

“No jobs, wouldn’t nobody hire you. You couldn’t go to restaurants, they said ‘we don’t serve your kind.’ You go looking for a job they said, ‘we don’t hire your kind.’ It was just bad,” said Gay.

In 1908, the park board in Bloomington decided black people, would not be allowed to swim with white people at Miller Park Beach.

Uproar was soon to come, but after riots started in Springfield and Chicago, the decision stood.

“There was all kind of fear that there was going to be rioting here. so the 1908 segregation order at miller park lake, just stood,” said Mark Wyman.

Wyman, a former Illinois State University History Professor, has done extensive research on the history of segregation in Bloomington.

He says the Ku Klux Klan was standing in the way of those trying to end the segregation order at the beach.

“By 1920 the Klan was really going, and had mammoth rallies in Bloomington, in Champaign, in Peoria, in Decatur,” said Wyman.

Not only were black Americans treated unfairly, the only beach they were​ allowed to go to was not maintained.

Kemp says the conditions were so bad, The Bloomington-Normal NAACP tried to step in.

“In 1950, the NAACP is complaining about the abysmal conditions at the colored beach,” said Kemp.

These conditions would be ignored, until the drowning death of 6-year-old Phyllis Hogan.

She was swimming at the beach on a Monday, when the segregated beach was closed, and no lifeguard was on duty.

Phyllis’ niece Belinda Harris only remembers stories of her aunt. A tragedy, she says recalling her visit to Miller Park Beach.

“You can almost visualize what was going on, and it was really, really sad situation. I was glad to be able to be in that park, because I never got a chance to meet my aunt,” said Harris.

In the 1950’s after Phyllis’ death, Miller Park Beach was integrated.

In 2018, a marker was erected at Miller Park, commemorating the history of the segregated beaches.

Kemp says some members of the community, weren’t happy with the marker.

“Why are you picking at this wound, why are you drawing attention to a story we would rather forget,” Kemp recalls people asking.

Others disagree, like Bloomington-Normal NAACP president Linda Foster.

“We must not forget, the horrible things that have happened in the past. So that we don’t repeat them. And we need to remember that, we need to make sure we are sharing that, with our kids, so that history is never forgotten,” said Foster.