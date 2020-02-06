Honoring Rosa Parks: CityLink bus has seat commemorating Parks’ legacy

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — CityLink is celebrating Black History Month by honoring the legacy of Rosa Parks.

Throughout the month of February, bus 2243 has a seat designated to Parks.

CityLink’s Director of Marketing Emily Watson says this is for bus riders to be able to think about everything Rosa Parks did for the Civil Rights Movement and to spark conversations for those who don’t know who she is.

“It all started on a bus. A public transit bus. We think it’s really appropriate for us to do this. Her legacy, even all these years later, is still really felt. I think most people who learn about Black History Month, she’s always a part of that conversation because not only was she taking a stand, but she was also a female,” Watson said.

Parks would have turned 107-years-old on Feb. 4.

“She took a big stand by refusing to give up her seat on a public transportation bus back in 1955 and it really a big part of that movement,” Watson said.

“Not only was she taking a stand, but she was also a female too which is empowering to females,” Watson added.

On that day each year, every bus has a seat to remember her. The old-school bus CityLink uses for Stuff-A-Bus also always has the seat in it year-round.