Honoring the survivors of gun violence Sunday at vigil

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America held a vigil Sunday to kick off National Gun Violence Survivor Week.

On the steps of the McLean County History Museum, the group brought attention to the survivors of gun violence from the community.

“Anyone whose life has been touched by the traumatic experience of gun violence is a survivor. And that is so many of us,” said Survivor Membership co-lead Laurie Bell. “Including, all of the people that were three blocks away on our Main Street one year ago today.”

The vigil fell on the anniversary of a shooting that killed one and hurt another last year in downtown Bloomington.

One survivor of gun violence, Dameca Kirkwood, spoke emotionally to the crowd.

“My son, Trevante, was taken from me on October 30th of 2018 due to gun violence,” she said. “I ask myself every day: ‘What can I do so that the next individual does not have to wake up and feel the the way that I feel every day.'”

Leaders of Moms Demand Action also used the vigil to highlight their partnership with the Bloomington NAACP to tackle the issues that lead to bullets flying on the streets.

Moms Demand Action For Gun Sense work towards various legislative goals.