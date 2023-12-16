PEKIN Ill. (WMBD) — A national ceremony is paying tribute to fallen veterans this holiday season.

Dozens of people braved the rain and came out to the Tazewell Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Pekin on Saturday morning for the Wreaths Across America ceremony.

After the ceremony, more than 500 wreaths were distributed, one being placed on every grave site.

Pekin Mayor Mary Burress spoke at the ceremony and said it’s a great way to make sure the fallen heroes are never forgotten.

“Remember what they are doing for us, what they have done for us. The lives that have been sacrificed, this is a beautiful way to pull our community together for our heroes,” said Burress.

More than 4,000 communities across the country held Wreaths Across America ceremonies Saturday.