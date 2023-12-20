PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD)– A Pekin non-profit provided 200 meals to hungry families at their 9th annual Christmas Meal Giveaway.

A long line formed outside of the Hope Chest in Pekin at their newer location on 8th Street for the first come, first serve meal giveaway for Christmas.

It’s an initiative through the Hope Cupboard, the organization’s food bank pantry extension. The meals include turkeys or hams and include sides like green beans, corn, or other vegetables. The meals are provided through donations, grants, and local churches. New Beginnings Church in Tremont and the Tremont Apostolic Church also helped with sponsorship.

The Hope Chest ran out of meals within 20 minutes of opening their doors. The Executive Director, Jody Summers, says he’s happy to help the community where help is needed. “We have such a support and such a need in this community. I just feel blessed that we are able to serve and we are able to do this.”

Summers says the Hope Chest continues to do this year after year because feeding people is vital in our area. “It’s very important for us to serve the community, that’s what we do, there’s so many people that can’t afford a meal as grocery prices continue to increase.”

He goes on to say, “We want to serve the Pekin community because they support us and it’s what we do to give back.”

The Hope Chest also hosts meal giveaways every year for Thanksgiving.