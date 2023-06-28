HOPEDALE, Ill. (WMBD) — According to a press release from Hopedale Medical Complex, it was recently named one of the country’s top 20 critical access hospitals (CAHs) for patient satisfaction by the National Rural Health Association.

“Hopedale Medical Complex is proud of the efforts of the physicians and our committed staff who have contributed to our hospital achieving this designation,” said Emily Whitson, COO. “Our results as a top Provider in Patient Satisfaction means our community can count on us to deliver the services they need now and in the future.”

To be in the top 20, hospitals have to achieve a specific overall composite rating in each of the following: inpatient market share, outpatient market share, quality, outcomes, patient perspective, cost, charge, and finance.

They also have to succeed in both or one key areas of performance: quality index and patient perspective index.

