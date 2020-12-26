Hopedale Mennonite Church hosts curbside Christmas meal giveaway

HOPEDALE, Ill. (WMBD) — The Hopedale Mennonite Church started a tradition five years ago, offering free meals on Christmas Day to the public. This year, the tradition continued, with curbside pickup of the meals.

Meals were homemade, and the cooking began Thursday. Church members made about 50 pounds of mashed potatoes. The meal also included ham, dressing, green beans, and homemade rolls and cookies.

Jessica Litwiller, Pastor of Youth and Young Adults, has been at Hopedale Mennonite for about six years.

“A good homemade meal on Christmas day just gives us an extra sense of comfort and the love we can share with each other,” Litwiller said.