Horse wanders off Wednesday, still missing near Atlanta Ill.

ATLANTA, Ill. (WMBD) — An man is looking for his missing horse after it wandered off near Atlanta, Ill. Wednesday.

According to Alicia Smith, a friend of the horse’s owner Kevin Blythe, a quarter horse named Lacey wandered off after her rider fell off near North 150 East Road and NE 6th street outside Atlanta.

Lacey was fully tacked when she went missing. Smith said they are worried Lacey might be injured.

Smith said local law enforcement has been notified.

Anyone with information about Lacey can contact Kevin Blythe at (217) 871-6229.

