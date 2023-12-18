NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD)- At Carle Bromenn Hospital, a new initiative to provide comfort to parents going through a loss has started. Patients experiencing late-pregnancy or newborn loss will now leave the hospital with a keepsake box and a weighted stuffed animal.

A nurse who works at the hospital on the Mother-Baby Unit, experienced a loss herself, and wanted to try and provide a new form of comfort for those going through the same thing. She took the idea to her supervisor, Kelli Sidebottom, and immediately started asking for donations.

The goal is that the three-pound stuffed animal, can provide more comfort than a normal stuffed animal because of its weight.

“They go through a lot of emotions, having a loss, and it is very heartbreaking. Although nothing can replace their baby, just having something with a little weight and substance that they can hold and cuddle is the intent.” said Kelli Sidebottom, Supervisor of the Mother-Baby Unit.

Sidebottom said that 1 in 4 women experience newborn loss. Since the initiative started, they have received approximately 75 weighted stuffed animals. While the hospital said that they only experience a handful of newborn losses, donations are always welcome.