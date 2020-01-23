Hospitalized children gifted new toys

PEORIA, Ill.– One Peoria man visited the pediatric unit at OSF Children’s Hospital of Illinois with a plan to give back.

Demario Humes of Peoria donated several toys to kids and even brought in a magician for entertainment.

Humes said seeing kids smile opens his heart. He wants to give back to the community and to the children who are putting up a fight for their health.

These guys hope and it gives me strength they are the true warriors. Whatever I’m going through whatever anybody’s going through you know you got to sit back and think, we all [have] to come together and be a part of this community and help. Demario Humes, Toy Donor/Photographer

Humes said being a good role model is important and he hopes to continue serving the community in any way he can.

