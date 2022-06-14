PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Local veterinary clinics and other animal organizations are sharing information on how to keep pets safe in the extreme heat.

While most people can recognize heat stroke in humans, the warning signs in pets are unique. Meadowbrook Veterinary Clinic in Peoria shared a helpful graphic to their Facebook page.

Meadowbrook Veterinary Clinic Facebook page

Peoria Obedience Training Club also shared a tip for not only those attending obedience class, but for anyone with a pet. They said that “concrete equals hot feet,” reminding owners to limit time spent walking pets on sidewalks or other concrete surfaces. They even posted a demonstration to Facebook, measuring the temperature of concrete on a hot day at 112.1 degrees, as compared to 96.3 degrees on the grass.

The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, or ASPCA, also recommends limiting exercise, providing fresh, clean water, and supervising your pet whenever possible. Most importantly, the ASPCA said that pets should never be left in a car on a hot summer day.

Temperatures within a car can increase at a faster rate than outdoor air. The ASPCA created a graphic to inform pet owners of the possible dangers.