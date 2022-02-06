Hot Wheels Monster Truck live breaks records for Peoria Civic Center

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Big trucks and even bigger wheels at Hot Wheels Monster Truck Live this weekend at the Peoria Civic Center.

Tour manager Holly Graham said this is their first time coming to Peoria. Graham said so far it has been the highest-grossing monster truck show at the Civic Center in over 40 years.

One of the drivers of the truck Big Foot, Christian Norman, said the crowds have been great and it is way more than just a show.

“You’re not just sitting and being entertained, you’re actually a part of the show, you’re dancing. Freddy and Marni, our announcers, are giving away prizes. It’s all-inclusive,” said Norman.

Sunday, Feb. 6, was the last show, but Norman said they will be back next year.