PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A new Monster truck event will be coming to the Peoria Civic Center this February.

According to a Civic Center press release, the Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party will be coming to Peoria for the first time on Feb. 4-5 for three performances.

The event will feature several popular Hot Wheel monster trucks, including Mega Wrex™, Tiger Shark™, Boneshaker™, Bigfoot® and more, plus the all-new Gunkster™ which will light up the floor in competitions and battles. A special appearance will also be made by the fire-breathing transforming robot MEGASAURUS.

All the performances will also feature a dazzling dance party, spectacular laser light shows and Hot Wheels toy giveaways.

A crash zone pre-show party will be held before every show, and allow fans to access the competition floor and see the size of the trucks up close. Pre-show party passes will be available for purchase while supplies last.

Show times will be at:

Feb. 4, 12:30 p.m./ Crash Zone, 10 a.m.

Feb. 4, 7:30 p.m./ Crash Zone, 5 p.m.

Feb. 5, 2:30 p.m./ Crash Zone, 12 p.m

Tickets will go on sale on Sept. 9 online and at the Toyota Box Office.