‘Houndmouth’ talks new music and their Summer Camp experience

CHILLICOTHE & PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The retro indie-rock band Houndmouth made an appearance at Summer Camp this past weekend.

Among a lineup of jam bands, bluegrass players, and EDM DJs, the band noticed that their sound did not quite fit in. But that did not bother them at all.

“I’ve always felt comfortable like not fitting in. You know, that’s kind of my baseline,” said Matt Myers, a band member and lead singer of Houndmouth.

The four-person band started in late 2010 in New Albany, IA. Myers said they often represent the Midwest.

“I think a lot of growing up in a small town affects the songwriting,” Myers said. “You notice things in a different way. And then when I go to a big city, it’s very overwhelming.”

Myers said that while he started playing guitar at the young age of 12, he really enjoys writing. He said songwriting is all about the idea and story.

“I’m always just jotting stuff down, and just giving myself time is the huge thing,” Myers said. “I feel like getting bored’s like a luxury, so you can sit, get bored, work through some stuff. Writing is very therapeutic.”

Their hit song “Sedona” has more than 150 million streams on Spotify.

To wrap up their time in Central Illinois, Houndmouth played an exclusive set Monday afternoon at Kenny’s West Side Pub in downtown Peoria, hosted by Peoria CT 99.9.

Myers said he is really excited about the band’s upcoming music.

“My favorite song is we just put out a song called Good For You. Whatever my favorite song is, it’s usually the song I’m working on now. That’s the newest stuff coming out. Technically, my favorite song has not been released yet. Just stuff I’m working on,” Myers said.

He told WMBD they have a new record dropping on Nov. 5, and he gave some insight into the new music.

“We did it a little different this time,” Myers said. “Sonically, nothing was put in there that didn’t need to be there.”