House a ‘total loss’ after fire

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The American Red Cross is helping two children and one adult displaced after a house fire this afternoon in Peoria.

Crews were called to 1535 S Lydia Ave shortly after noon on Thursday. They found the back part of a home on fire and heavy smoke, reportedly due to chemicals inside the house.

Battalion chief Rick Morgan says crews on scene reported hearing small explosions of propane tanks in backyard.

Morgan says no one was home during the fire and the home appears to be a total loss. No injuries were reported.