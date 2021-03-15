House destroyed after early morning fire in Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – A house has been destroyed after an early morning fire in Peoria.

According to the Peoria Fire Department, the one and a half story wood home went up in flames around 4:30 a.m. Monday. The single-family home is located on W. Howett near Madison Park Terrace.

Firefighters on scene saw heavy smoke and fire coming from the back of the house.

The two people inside were able to evacuate safely. Their neighbors also evacuated from their home after having concerns about the fire spreading. Investigators said no injuries were reported.

The fire was knocked down within about 20 minutes. But damages are estimated to be around $75,000. The home has been deemed a total loss.

The case is still under investigation.

