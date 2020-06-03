House engulfed in flames, determined to be arson

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A house was fully engulfed in flames Tuesday morning.

Peoria Firefighter/Paramedics responded to the 1517 W. Martin Street for reports of a house fire at around 11:25 a.m. Crews said the fire started to spread to the neighboring house.

The house next door did sustain damage to the roof, sides and windows. No occupants were found in the homes. One crew member did sustain injury and was treated at a local hospital.

Officals said he has been released.

Fire investigators determined the cause was arson.