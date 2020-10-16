House fire causes $50,000 in damage

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A fire in the 1500 block of West Widenham Street, near the intersection with South Dusable Street, is under investigation.

Members of the Peoria Fire Department arrived on the scene at approximately 6 a.m. where a residential home was on fire. The majority of the fire was on the porch and front room of the home, then extended into the attic region.

Within 45 minutes firefighters were able to get the incident under control. No one was inside at the time of the fire and an investigator was called to determine the cause. Currently, it is under investigation.

A City of Peoria Building Inspector responded to the scene where he determined the structure was unsafe and to be demolished.

Estimated damage to the property is $50,000.