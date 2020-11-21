House fire closes Sterling Avenue near Kellogg in West Peoria

WEST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A house fire in the 2400 block of West Kellogg Street in West Peoria has caused a section of Sterling to be blocked off.

A Peoria County sheriff’s deputy said no one was injured in the fire.

Multiple departments including Limestone, West Peoria and Peoria Heights Fire were on scene.

The cause of the fire is unknown but does not appear to be suspicious at this time, according to the deputy.

