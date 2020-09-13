House fire displaces family of three

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A family of three is being offered housing assistance through Red Cross after a house fire caused heavy smoke damage to their home.

According to the Peoria Fire Department, fire crews were dispatched to 4211 N Patrica Ct at around 2:00 p.m. Upon arrival, crews said they found the fire started from the exterior of the garage and moved to the home.

The Peoria Fire Chief said it took 15 to 20 minutes to extinguished the home. The family was not home at the time. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

