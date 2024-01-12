PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Three people and two dogs will have to find temporary shelter after a fire damaged their home early Friday morning.

According to the Peoria Fire Department, crews were called to the 1900 block of North Lehman Road just after 3 a.m. on a report of a house fire. When they arrived, they saw heavy smoke and fire coming from the basement and the second floor of the home.

The occupants were already outside the house when firefighters arrived. So were their dogs. They were not injured.

The fire caused damage throughout the house. As of 8 a.m., crews were still on the scene trying to put out hot spots. The investigation into the cause of the fire was not finished and it wasn’t clear the extent of the damage, though the house was not deemed a total loss.