HANNA CITY, Ill. (WMBD) — Farmington Road is closed from McCallister to Eden Streets due to a home fully engulfed in flames.

The home is located in the 14000 block of Farmington Road, just down from American Pest Control. It is unclear if anyone is injured at this time.

The entire home collapsed just after 1:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 21.

Drivers are encouraged to find an alternative route.

WMBD has a crew on the way to the scene. More information will be coming.