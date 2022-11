Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — Multiple fire departments responded to a house fire on the 1100 block of E. Lake Ave. near N. Atlantic Ave. around 8:15 p.m. Monday night.

Peoria Police have blocked off part of E. Lake Avenue.

Peoria, West Peoria, Peoria Heights, and Dunlap fire departments responded to the scene.

At least two houses are affected.

This is a developing story. We will have more information when it becomes available.