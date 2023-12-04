PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– WMBD was on the scene for a house in Peoria near 7 p.m. at 2628 North Peoria Ave.

A Peoria Fire Dept. news release states that firefighters saw smoke coming from the second story and found a working fire in a bedroom upstairs.

After securing hydrant access, firefighters ventilated smoke and superheated gases.

Firefighters found two residents who had already evacuated with two dogs in tow. A cat was found and treated with oxygen. In addition, 14 birds survived the fire.

However, 15 rats and one guinea pig died in the fire. Peoria County Animal Protection Services are providing housing for the surviving pets.

No injuries to occupants or firefighters were reported.

The cause of fire was deemed accidental. Estimated damages are $50,000.