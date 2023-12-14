PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A fire at a vacant South Peoria home Wednesday night caused $25,000 in damage, according to the Peoria Fire Department.

Firefighters were called to the 2400 block of West Marquette Avenue which is a few blocks away from the Neighborhood House, just after 8 p.m.

When they arrived, they saw flames and smoke coming from a second-story window. The fire was quickly put out. No occupants were found inside the structure which was deemed to be vacant.

An investigator was called but the case of the fire remains under investigation.

No injuries to civilians nor firefighters were reported.