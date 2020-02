HANNA CITY, Ill. (WMBD) -- Sunday might be Superbowl Sunday, but it was also Groundhog Day around the United States.

Groundhog Day has been celebrated every February 2 since 1886 starting in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania with Punxsutawney Phil. Lucky for us in Central Illinois, we have Gertie. Gertie is Wildlife Prarie Park's very own weather-predicting rodent.