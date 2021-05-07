House fire on Bourland Avenue leaves one woman hospitalized

Condition of woman found at bottom of stairs in burning building is unknown

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — One woman is in the hospital after firefighters found her inside a burning building Friday afternoon.

Peoria firefighters and paramedics responded to a house fire at 1215 N. Bourland Ave. and found heavy smoke pouring out the second-story window.

As crews entered the building with an attack hose line, they found the woman at the bottom of the staircase. They removed her from the house and reentered the building to extinguish the fire on the second floor.

Another crew used a backup hose line to protect the attack crew. Meanwhile, other crews searched the entire house, cut utilities, ensured there were no more flames, and ventilated smoke out of the

building.

The woman was taken to a local hospital. At this time, her condition is unknown.

Crews cleared the scene at 2:30 p.m. They did not find any other victims inside.

A Peoria Fire Investigator is still trying to figure out what caused the fire.