House fire on Corrington Avenue keeps crews busy Wednesday morning

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Firefighters battled a house fire on E. Corrington Ave. near N. Indiana Ave. Wednesday morning.

The first reports came in at approximately 10:15 a.m., according to Peoria Battalion Chief Nate Rice. First responders did see flames at the home, but they were able to keep them contained in one bedroom.

The fire took about 15 minutes to put out. The homeowner said all three residents and a dog were able to exit the building unharmed.

The fire was determined to be caused by a candle accidentally being left unattended. Damage is estimated at $50,000.