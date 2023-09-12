PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — An East Bluff family was displaced from their home late Monday night after a house fire, according to the Peoria Fire Department.

According to the department, firefighters were called to 728 E. McClure Ave., on a report of a working fire. When they arrived, they saw a two-story house with smoke coming from the rear of the house’s second story.

After the fire was quickly put out, a hole was cut in the roof to allow superheated gases and smoke to vent.

There was no one inside the house as four people, one adult and three kids, were able to flee before firefighters arrived.

A fire investigator arrived at the scene and did not come up with an initial cause for the fire. It remains under investigation.

No injuries to civilians or firefighters were reported during this incident.

The occupants were displaced and were securing their own housing.

An damage estimate was not immediately available.