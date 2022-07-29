PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — An early morning garage fire on Sherwood Avenue resulted in a house becoming uninhabitable and caused thousands of dollars in damage.

The home, on the 5000 block of North Sherwood Ave near Goodwill and the Uftring Weston car dealership, caught fire first in the garage around 7:00 a.m. before making its way into the house.

A Peoria police officer was on patrol when he spotted the smoke and reported the fire. He and a neighbor then alerted the resident of the home, who was able to leave the house safely with his two dogs.

Peoria Fire Department battalion chief Steve Rada said the 21 firefighters at the scene were able to extinguish the fire before the entire house was engulfed. The incident was declared under control by 8:30 a.m.

The fire caused an estimated $100,000 in damage to the property and rendered the home uninhabitable.

The cause of the fire has been ruled accidental, but the investigation is ongoing. No injuries were reported.