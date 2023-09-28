PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria firefighter is okay Friday after a “Mayday” call went out to find him during an intense house fire that destroyed a North Valley home the day before.

Thick smoke and heavy fire caused one firefighter to become separated from the rest of his group. A Rescue Intervention Team was initiated, and the firefighter was safely located and rescued, said Battalion Chief Steve Rada.

The house, located in the 2200 block of Northeast Madison Avenue, suffered more than $100,000 in damage and was deemed a total loss. An emergency demolition was ordered to be done by city staff.

The call game in shortly before 11 a.m. regarding the fire which started in the home’s basement, Rada said. Firefighters started offensively by trying to extinguish the flames in the basement but quickly had to pull back due to the heavy fire and smoke.

Firefighters were forced to go on the defensive and tackle the fire from the outside. Ventilation holes were cut into the roof to dissipate the smoke and heat.

Rada would go on to describe the manpower it took to tackle such an operation.

“We had 11-12 fire companies here at once. It was a very deep-seated fire when we arrived and it was already getting out of control when we got here,” said Rada.

In all, 43 firefighters worked to battle the blaze until the scene was deemed safe at 3:15 p.m. Thursday.

The Red Cross was on hand to provide rehab to firefighters. No firefighters were reported injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.