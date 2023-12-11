PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — House of Hope in Peoria is holding its annual toy drive and registration has officially begun.

This 3rd annual drive will bring toys to kids in need. Registration began Monday for families, and the kids will get their gifts on December 23rd.

House of Hopes executive director Terry Burnside said it’s all about bringing the community some holiday cheer.

“Just meeting the needs. To be able to help someone, to see a child on Christmas day who wouldn’t normally get a toy on Christmas day, so just to bring smiles to the family and help any way we possibly can,” said Burnside.

House of Hope partnered with Toys for Tots to make the giveaway possible.