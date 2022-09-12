PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — For one year House of Hope Peoria has been serving the Peoria Community offering food, mental health, workforce re-entry and victim support.

“We’re just excited to share the first year anniversary. It’s going to be the first of many,” said founder and executive director Terry Burnside.

The organization has helped more than 200 people through their programs.

“It’s huge to see what we have done in a short time frame. But just establishing our footprint for what we’re doing moving forward is just bringing more light to our accomplishments over the year,” said chief program officer Corine Barnes.

During the celebration community organizations were on hand to provide information about health and safety. James Hodges serves as the Neighborhood Services Officer for the Peoria Police Department. He says having House of Hope Peoria in the community makes their jobs easier.

“It makes our job easier cause if we run into people that need certain during our calls we can always reach out to the resources in our neighborhoods like the House of Hope,” Hodges said.

Burnside started House of Hope after seeing a need in the community to lower the crime rate, address hunger and educate the community about health. He looks forward to fostering more relationships with other agencies in the community.

“My biggest vision for the House of Hope is for us to be engaged in more community entities. There’s so much work to be doing,” Burnside said.

To find out more information about House of Hope Peoria visit www.houseofhopepeoria.com.